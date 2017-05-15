Electronics broken in residential burglary

A Salina man returned home from the grocery store to find his 4K television broken and his gaming system stolen early Saturday morning.

According to Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester, the 43-year-old victim left his residence, located on the 100 block of East Iron, around 3 a.m. Saturday morning to go to the grocery store. He returned about 50 minutes later to find someone had been in his apartment.

The victim told police that an unknown suspect had broken his 55-inch 4K LG television and a pair of gaming headphones. A Playstation 4 was also missing.

Capt. Forrester said the front door may have been left unlocked. The total loss was estimated at $3,500.