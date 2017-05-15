Domestic call ends with arrest

Law enforcement authorities arrested 24-year-old Cody Rarig following a domestic dispute that started on the drive home from a bar Friday night.

The dispute was said to have occurred between 8 and 9:30 p.m. on May 12. Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that Rarig slapped the victim during the drive home. Once at the residence, Rarig held the victim down by sitting on her back. When she attempted to yell for help he allegedly covered her mouth.

Capt. Forrester said the victim was able to make it to the bathroom, where Rarig grabbed her, ripping her shirt. Authorities say she fled the residence, asking a neighbor to call the police.

Salina Police caught up to Rarig on the 700 block of West Schilling, recovering the victim’s wallet and phone from his vehicle.

Rarig was booked into the Saline County Jail on requested charges of kidnapping, domestic intimidation of a victim, criminal damage to property and deprivation of property.