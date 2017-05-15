The Salina Post

Authorities: Kansas man apparently run over, body moved

ANDOVER, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say it appears that a man was run over in rural Kansas and his body dumped six miles away.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Butler County Sheriff Kelly Herzet says two people delivering newspapers early Saturday found the Butler man’s body in the middle of a road. It had no socks, shoes or pants.

Detectives later found the missing clothing items and a cell phone in a ditch near the Andover YMCA. Herzet says the man was last seen alive walking away from a nearby Arby’s restaurant just after midnight Friday.

The victim was in his late 30s but his name wasn’t immediately released. The coroner says his injuries were consistent with being hit by a car.

Investigators have no suspects and are asking the public for help.

