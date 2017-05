ELLSWORTH COUNTY -Traffic on Interstate 70 was snarled in the eastbound lanes Sunday afternoon after an accident.

According to witnesses at the scene, a semi jack-knifed across the eastbound lane east at Wilson just before 2 p.m. Sunday.

Traffic was re-routed to the off-ramp and back onto I-70. The driver of the semi reportedly was taken by ambulance from the scene.

Check Salina Post for additional details as they become available.