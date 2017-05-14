Loren Dean Isaacson was born 20 July 1930 on the homestead in Union Township, the only child of Henry Noble and Mabel Cecelia (Wallin) Isaacson. His grandfather, Charles Isaacson, homesteaded land from the Scandinavian Agricultural Society in 1870. His grandmother, Emma’s parents, Henry & Engelborg Anderson were early homesteaders. Lars & Sigrid Wallin came in 1885. All came to Republic County from Sweden. Loren lived most of his life on the Isaacson Homestead. He died May 13, 2017 at the Belleville Health Care Center at the age of 86.

He attended Rural Dist. 24 grade school, Scandia High School graduating in 1947, Kansas

State University & received his Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Education in 1959 with High Honors. He was a member of Alpha Zeta, Phi Kappa Pi and Phi Eta Signa honorary fraternities. He was High Individual and on the winning Poultry Judging team representing Kansas State at the International Livestock Show in 1958 in Chicago. He served in the Army Ordnance Corps (Guided Missiles) NIKE 1952-1954. He taught Vocational Agriculture at Scandia High School two years and was general agriculture and shop teacher at Cuba, Kansas for thirteen years. After retiring from teaching he was a substitute teacher, farmed and was a Garst (IC) seed salesman.

Loren served in the Army from December 4, 1952 to December 3, 1954. He was trained as an Internal Guidance Specialist and worked with the Nike Ajax missile. He was stationed at Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Aberdeen, Maryland, Fort Monmouth, New Jersey, Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama and White Sands Proving Grounds in New Mexico. He contacted friends made during this service and they had reunions from 1992-2010 in Huntsville, Alabama, White Sands, New Mexico, Cape Kennedy, Florida watching John Glenn’s flight, Lancaster, Pennsylvania and Branson, Missouri. He was very proud of his army service and friends.

Loren was a member of the Masonic Lodge Lebanon No. 221 and Royal Arch Chapter, Belleville. Received his 60 year pin in 2015 and is a Past Master. He was a school board member for the Scandia Rural High School district and the Unified District 426. He taught at Scandia, then Cuba while serving on the Scandia Board, the unified board, singing barbershop and keeping score at basketball games. He joined the American Legion at Scandia in 1992. He served with the Legion members at Memorial Day and funeral services. He served many years on the Union township board. He served as secretary of the Scandia Industrial Corporation from about the second year until 2010. Loren was a 4-H leader with the Sherdahl Boosters 4-H Club & was superintendent of crops at the NCK Fair for several years. Loren was a lifetime member of the Scandia United Methodist Church and served as chairman of the church board, trustee, Lay leader, pastor/parish and most other committees since joining on April 9, 1944. Music was a great part of his life, singing in the church choir since a teenager, singing with the gospel quartet of Everett Johnson, Clarence Gile, Bert Nelson with accompanists May Robison Morrison, Paula Gile Russell and Marcy Isaacson Crist. He was a member of the Harmony Clouds Barbershop group for several years.

Loren married Glada Thompson on July 29, 1956 at the Scandia United Methodist Church. They adopted Marcy and Barry and the family made their home in Scandia.

Loren was preceded in death by his parents, Mabel and Noble Isaacson. He is survived by wife Glada of Scandia, daughter Marcy (Jerry) Crist of Lincoln, NE, and son Barry (Melinda) Isaacson of Scandia; grandchildren: DeLani (Kristopher) Shelby, of Jacksonville, FL; Eric (Kirsten) Isaacson, of Belleville; Alexander (Jessica) Pagel of St. Robert, MO; Brandon (Megan) Isaacson of Holdrege, NE; Spencer Pagel of Sterling, NE and Natasha (Mitchell) Douglas of Jamestown. Step-grandsons: Nicholas, Phillip and Kevin Thompson all of Colorado Springs, CO. Great-grandchildren: Trenton Isaacson, Hayli Ruble, Kristin Shelby, Madeline Shelby, Bentley Douglas, Viola Isaacson, Jaxon Pagel, Blaine Isaacson, Khyler Shelby, Jorgia Isaacson, Derick and Kelce Pagel.

Funeral services held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at the Scandia United Methodist Church with Pastor Kathy Aeillo officiating. Interment at Riverview Cemetery in Scandia with Military Graveside Rites conducted by the Ft. Riley Honor Detail.

Friends may call from 1 PM until 8 PM Tuesday, May 16th at the Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Scandia, KS.

Memorials are suggested to the Scandia United Methodist Church or the Scandia Museum.

