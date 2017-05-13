Sharon Dee Stanton was born September 3, 1937 in Hardy, Nebraska, the daughter of Maxwell and Loda Mae (Waddle) Guise. She graduated high school from Junction City and went on to Baptist Bible College in Missouri. She was united in marriage to Harold Brown and they were blessed with 3 children; Harold preceded her in death in 1962. On December 26, 1966, she married Lloyd Stanton in Hays, Kansas; Lloyd and Sharon had one daughter.

Sharon was a loving homemaker, excellent seamstress, and a wonderful singer. In raising her three older children alone for five years as a young widow, she learned to rely on God’s strength and has blessed countless numbers as she praised her Lord in song.

From music to the flowers in her yard, Sharon enjoyed beauty in many things. She could always find ways of spotlighting beauty while camouflaging imperfection. Her unique ability to see positive potential was evident in the way she designed room additions and reconfigured spaces for Lloyd’s remodeling business – she made good use of every nook and cranny.

Sharon also saw potential in people. Those who had the privilege of learning a particular skill from Sharon could be sure that they had every tool necessary to perform that skill with excellence. With Sharon, one could always count on truth and clarity. These are just a few of the treasured traits we will miss in her absence.

Sharon passed away Saturday, May 13, 2017 at her home in Salina. She is survived by her loving husband, Lloyd of Salina. Children: Cynthia Frese and husband Glen of Montrose, Colorado; Steven Brown and wife Erma of Salina; Karen Gray and husband Glenn of Gary, Indiana; and Sheryl Mulberry and husband Larry of Conway, Arkansas. Ten grandchildren: Suzanne Birk, Terry Frese, Raymond Brown, Rhonda Cox, James Brown, Andrew Brown, Anthony Gray, Jason Gray, Heather Allen, and Bobbie Lynn Mulberry. Twenty great-grandchildren.One brother, Walter Guise of Lindsborg, and two sisters, Jerrid Schubert of Salina and Nadine Guise of Lebanon.

She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, three grandchildren, Keith and Jacob Mulberry, and Heidi Gray, as well as her brother, Stanton “Abe” Guise.

Services for Sharon will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at the Bible Baptist Church in Abilene with Pastor Carson Johnson officiating. Burial will be the following day at 2:00 p.m. at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Logan, Kansas. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Monday evening at the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene. Memorials may be given in Sharon’s name to the Bible Baptist Church. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410.