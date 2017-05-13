Marion- Marvin Wyss, 67, passed May 9, 2017 at St. Luke Hospital In Marion. The son of Richard Sr. and Ida Lucille (Phillips) Wyss, he was born April 27, 1950 in Newton, KS. He attended school in Florence, KS and entered the U.S. Navy after graduation. Marvin retired as a Chief Petty officer after 20 years of service and also in the reserves. His military service included tours in Vietnam, Desert Storm, Desert Shield, Antarctica, NOSC and Brig @ Long Beach, CA. He was also with SEA BEES Shore Patrol, Port Hueneme, CA, and was named 1987 “Sailor of the Year” in San Diego. Marvin was assigned to the ships USS New Orleans LPH-11, USS Tuscaloosa LST-1187, USS Tripoli LPH-10, USS Juneau LPD-10 Brother Duty with Richard Jr., USS Dubuque LPH-8, USS Cape Cod AD-43, USS Fresno LST-1182 and the

USS Bristol County LST-1198 during his service. After retiring from the Navy in 1992 Marvin was a truck driver for 20+ years and also transported children for Youthville & St. Francis.

Marvin met Paula Stoner of Medicine Lodge in Florence, and they were married July 29, 1979 in the Florence Methodist Church.

Marvin is preceded in death by his parents, and is survived by his wife Paula (Stoner) Wyss of the home, son Travis (Tamara) Wyss of El Dorado, daughters Patricia (Jr. Britton) Wyss of Florence and Jennifer (Bryan Kimzey) Wyss of El Dorado, grandchildren Gage Branson, Courtney Wyss, Bradley Wyss and Maximus Kimzey who is on the way. Marvin is also survived by a sister Sandra (Terry) Rodgers of Garden City; brothers Richard Jr. (Darla) Wyss of Kimberling City, MO and Jeff (Lynda) Wyss of Florence and numerous nieces and nephews. He was looked at as a father and mentor to many local kids.

Services with military honors will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2017, 10:30 a.m. at Ebenezer Cemetery outside of Burns, KS.