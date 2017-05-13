Louise Bowers, 91, passed away Saturday, May 13th, in Salina. She was born February 27, 1926 near Elmo, the daughter of John P. and Marguerite W. (Whitaker) Baier. Growing up in the Elmo Community, Louise attended local schools and graduated from Abilene High School with the class of 1943. She had been employed by Ehrsam Manufacturing as an accountant in Enterprise and Abilene before retiring in 1985. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, dancing, gardening and babysitting. Louise was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Rosemary McDonald and Dot Stroda and two brothers John P. and David A. Baier. She was a member of the St. Andrews Catholic Church.

Louise is survived by: daughter, Regina (David) Nely of Salina; two sons, Charles (Elaine) Bowers of Concordia and Mike (Laura) Bowers of Abilene; nine grandchildren; ten greatgrandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and sisster, Joan (Don) Jackson of St. Joseph, Missouri. Louise prided herself for being the best mother and caring for others.

The family has followed Louise’s wishes to be cremated. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 AM Wednesday, May 17th, at the St. Andrews Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow in the Mt. St. Joseph Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 16th, beginning at 5:30 PM with a Parish Rosary at 6:30 PM at the Danner Funeral Home. The family suggests memorials in her name be made to the St. Andrews School Tuition Fund or the Elsie Brooks Cancer Fund. They may be left at the church the day of the service or left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home POB 758 Abilene, Kansas 67410.