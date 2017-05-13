The Salina Post

Karen A. Arthur

Karen A. Arthur, 75, of Salina, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2017 at Salina Regional Health Center. Karen was born in Stafford, Feb. 17, 1942, to Doris (Schletbaum) and Roy Reynolds. Karen worked as a secretary for Energy Reserves Group and BHP Petroleum for many years before retiring.

Survivors include: daughter, Melanie Allen (Guy) of Salina; grandchildren, Seth Allen of Manhattan, and Emma Allen of Salina; and cousin, Joann Griffis of McPherson.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; uncle, Vernon Schletzbaum; and her former husband, Gary Arthur.

Karen was strong in her faith and encouraged others to be as well.

The family has chosen cremation and no services are planned at this time.

