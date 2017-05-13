Hosmer hits go-ahead double in 8th, Royals beat Orioles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Eric Hosmer delivered another key hit, doubling home the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and giving the Kansas City Royals a 3-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.

Lorenzo Cain singled with one out and Hosmer doubled to right-center field off Vidal Nuno (0-1).

Hosmer is hitting .403 with a .581 slugging percentage, six extra-base hits and 10 RBIs in his past 16 games. He has raised his batting average 97 points from .192 to .289 in that span.

Joakim Soria (2-1) worked a flawless eighth to pick up the victory. Kelvin Herrera earned his sixth save in seven chances.

Brandon Moss hit a towering 456-foot shot into the right-field water fountains in the fifth, giving the Royals a 2-1 advantage.

Caleb Joseph had two doubles, a triple, was hit by a pitch, scored a run and drove in a run for Baltimore.