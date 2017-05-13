The Salina Post

Douglas L. Schmidt Sr., 59, of Salina, passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2017. He was born Oct. 17, 1957, in Salina, the son of Jerome and Shirley (Davis) Schmidt.

Douglas worked in maintenance at the City of Salina Water Plant for more than 20 years. He enjoyed being with family, practicing martial arts, riding his motorcycle with Marie and watching the KU Jayhawks and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Survivors include: his wife, Marie; son, Jacob Schmidt; two daughters-in-law, Sarah and Kendall; two sisters, Debbie Watson (Randy) and Denise Schmidt; grandchildren, Payton, Lindsey, Tyler, Kadyn, Carsyn, Brock and McKoy; and nieces and nephews, Melissa, Meaghan and Phillip.

Doug was preceded in death by: his parents; and a son, Douglas L. Schmidt Jr.

Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Monday, May 15, at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Salina, with cremation following. A private visitation is planned.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are to Ryan Mortuary, Salina, to help with funeral expenses.

