Stephanie Elaine (Grauer) Barta passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at the Ellsworth County Medical Center in Ellsworth, Kansas at the age of 50. She was born on January 10, 1967 in Alva, Oklahoma. She grew up in Wilson, Kansas and graduated from Wilson High School with the Class of 1985. She went on to earn a license in cosmetology, and an associate’s degree in nursing through Neosho County Community College in Chanute, Kansas.

Stephanie was a member of the United Methodist Church in Wilson and worked for several years as a Registered Nurse. She served as the administrator for Longfellow Corners Assisted Living in Wilson. The joy of her life was her family and friends and she loved to cook for everyone whenever she had the opportunity. She was especially famous for her bierock and kolache.

Stephanie is survived by her significant other Dave Hoien of the home in Wilson; parents Robert and Eva Grauer of Wilson; brother Scott Grauer of Wilson; sons Austin Barta and wife Krystal of Aurora, CO, Zachery Barta and wife Hannah of Wilson, and Cameron Bloesser of Aurora, CO; daughters Casandra Barta and husband Josh of Wilson, and Heather Bloesser of Hutchinson; and eleven grandchildren.

Stephanie was a fun loving enthusiastic woman who loved family, friends, and life to the fullest. Cooking was a way for her to serve and share with those she loved the most. We will continue her legacy of loving and caring for each other, until we see her again in heavenly glory.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, May 15, 2017 at the United Methodist Church in Wilson. Burial will follow in the Wilson City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00-8:00 pm on Sunday at the funeral home.