Six USD 305 Seniors Named 2017 Kansas Career and Technical Education Scholars

Six USD 305 seniors have been named 2017 Kansas Career and Technical Education (CTE) Scholars. This new award through the Kansas State Department of Education

recognizes well-rounded, outstanding CTE seniors.

Ajay Dandu South High School

Mason Frost South High School

Michaela Kaiser South High School

Taylor McIntire South High School

Kylie Roberts South High School

Umar Sandhu Central High School

To receive this award, the scholars met a minimum GPA in CTE coursework; documented technical skill attainment; demonstrated leadership, employability skills and community engagement; and earned the recommendation of adult mentors.

The students received a commemorative certificate and pin as recognition of their achievements. For the first year of this award, KSDE recognized 57 students from across Kansas. The six USD 305 students receiving this award represent the fields of business and finance, engineering, and medical–psychiatric nursing, pediatric

nursing, health services and pediatric physical therapy.