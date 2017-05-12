Salina-Saline County Crimestoppers May 12th

On May 10, 2017, the Salina Police Department investigated a residential burglary at 221 W. Wilson, Salina, Kansas. The burglary occurred between 11:00 p.m. on May 9, 2017, and 6:30 p.m. on May 10, 2017. Taken during the burglary was a 10 quart Hobart industrial mixer valued at $2000.

On May 11, 2017, Salina Police Department Officers responded to Flippin Fabulous, 104 N. Santa Fe, Salina, Kansas, where it was reported that a subject had sold a 10 quart Hobart industrial mixer to the business. The subject was described as a white male in his late 20’s to early 30’s, 6’ to 6’4” tall, with sandy brown hair. The subject was possibly driving a gold colored van. Also in the van was a slender white female with brown hair with bright red highlights.

