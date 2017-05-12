Police arrest man for not yielding to a funeral procession

A 32-year-old rural Salina man was arrested Police Thursday on requested charges of felony flee and elude, reckless driving, driving with a suspended licence, and other traffic violations in connection with an incident the afternoon of Tuesday May 2nd.

Salina Police Capt Mike Sweeney said Samuel Patrick Good is alleged to have failed to yield to an emergency vehicle escorting a funeral procession.

Officers were escorting a funeral procession down East Crawford when two vehicles failed to yield to emergency lights. The officer at the rear of the procession attempted to pull over one of the vehicles, a 1990 Ford Ranger. The pickup took off near the intersection of Crawford and Lefran. The pickup then turned on Prescott, leading the officer through several residential neighborhoods while reaching speeds of 40 miles-per-hour. After going down several neighborhood streets, the pickup again turned east on Crawford. when the officer called off the chase near the intersection of Simpson and Crawford.

Good was arrested on a warrant without incident Thursday afternoon at his home in the 300 block of S. Woodward Road.