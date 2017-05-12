The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

More active weather pattern expected early next week

by

After a quiet and dry weekend into Monday, an active and wet weather pattern is expected to take shape once again by Tuesday, and persist off-and-on into next weekend across the region, with increasing chances for strong to severe thunderstorms along with locally heavy rain somewhere across the Central and Southern Plains.

