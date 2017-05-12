Mary Jane Tieking, age 60, passed away on Thurs., May 11, 2017 at her home in Concordia, KS, surrounded by her family. She was born on Oct. 10, 1956 in Concordia, KS to Emery M. & Celina G. (Marcotte) Michaud.

Mary Jane attended Concordia Catholic schools & Concordia High School. She married Theodore “Teddy” Tieking on June 20, 1975 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Concordia. She worked for nearly 30 years at Central National Bank, formerly UMB Bank serving as Branch Manager and Vice President. She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church where she taught religious education classes. She also served on several local organizations including the Hospital auxiliary & Queen of Mardi Gras. She was a member of American Legion Post #76 Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by her husband, Ted “Teddy”, Concordia; sons, Shawn Tieking (Jody), Wichita & Jason Tieking (Sarah), Salina; grandchildren, Lauren, Sophia, Noah, Caitlain, Emma, Cali, Nola & Nico; sisters, Carolyn Uhlrich (Terry), Spring Branch, TX & Shirley Kraft (Ron), Salina; brothers, Larry Michaud (Barbara), Omaha, NE, Marvin Michaud (Loretta), Olathe & Duane Michaud (Lana), Concordia; several nieces, nephews and special friend, Diane Kearn.

She was preceded in death by her parents & a sister, Eileen Fredrickson.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Tues., May 16, 2017 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Fr. David Metz officiating. Burial will follow at St. Concordia Cemetery, Concordia. The casket will be closed but visitation will be Mon., May 15, 2017 from 10 am to 9 pm with a Vigil service at 6 pm and family greeting friends following the vigil all at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home. The family suggests memorials to Meadowlark Hospice in care of the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com.