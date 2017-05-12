Jury: Kansas man guilty of attempted 2nd degree murder

RENO COUNTY — A jury found Kansas man guilty of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery Thursday.

In August of 2016, Venancio Vigil Jr., 40 stabbed Francisco Gracia Jr, several times during an altercation at a home in the 300 Block of Logan in Hutchinson.

The victim spent five days in ICU at a Wichita hospital after the attack.

Gracia said the stabbing occurred because he went to police with information about Vigil’s involvement with a gang known as the Texas Syndicate.

The defense couldn’t get past the defendant’s testimony that Vigil was the one who stabbed him and the fact that the victim’s blood was on Vigil’s shoe.

The jury spent about five hours deliberating before reaching a verdict.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 15. He could be sentenced to 20 years because of his past criminal history, according to District Attorney Keith Schroeder. Vigil has a previous conviction for aggravated indecent liberties with a victim under the age of 16.