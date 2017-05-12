Genevieve A. Glessner, 85, passed away Friday, May 12th, in Abilene. She was born August 24, 1931 in Dwight, the daughter of Leonard and Ione Strom. Growing up in the area, Genevieve attended local schools and graduated from Bethany College to become an elementary teacher for a short time. She had been married to Edgar Glessner. All of their married life was spent in Junction City. He preceded her in death in 2015. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Lou Glessner and a granddaughter, Christina Campbell.

Genevieve is survived by: three sons, David A. Glessner and Darrel E. Glessner both of Manhattan and Dana J. Glessner of Abilene; six grandchildren and one great grandchild.

The family has chosen cremation and no services are planned. The family suggests memorial contributions in her name be made to the Genevieve Glessner Memorial Fund. They may be left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home POB 758 Abilene, Kansas 67410.