Convenience store clerk assaulted with carburetor cleaner

Salina Police arrest a man early Thursday morning after he allegedly sprayed carburetor parts cleaner into the face of a convenience store employee.

Capt. Mike Sweeney said officers were sent to the Casey’s General Store at 500 N. Ohio around 4:15a.m. on the report of a customer causing problems at the business.

29-year-old Nicholas Mandrell of Mishawaka Indiana is accused of spraying the contents of the can of carburetor cleaner while walking around the store. Store employee 24-year Cameron Cullen confronted Mandrell who sprayed the cleaner into his eyes, and then left the store. Police found Mandrell in the parking lot and he was later booked into the Saline County Jail on requested charges of aggravated battery, theft, and disorderly conduct.

Cullen was treated at the scene by EMS.