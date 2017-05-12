Close encounter of the strange kind

A Saline County man woke up early Friday morning to find a stranger in his home claiming the home belonged to her. Sheriff Roger Soldan tells Salina Post that Robert Fellers, who lives in the 4900 block of N. 81, woke up about 4:45 Friday morning to a noise in his home. He thought it might have been his wife who works nights, so he got up and dressed. He confronted a woman in the hallway who stated she was going to stay in the home, because it belonged to her and her husband. Fellers and the woman began to argue after he told her she had to leave.

When deputies arrived, they found the woman hiding in the basement. She had also had a beer, hot dog, and chips after entering the home and was dressed in clothing that she had found in the home.

Sheriff Soldan says they don’t know how she gained entrance into the home or how she got there. Corrections officers at the Saline County Jail were trying to determine her identity after the incident. The woman will face requested charges of burglary, and theft.