Carolyn B. Woerz, Died May 10, 2017 at Marion Assisted Living in Marion. Carolyn was born August 4, 1932 in Kansas City, Ks. to Richard and Claudia Bernice (Walthall) Hoffman. Carolyn grew up in Kansas City, Ks. And graduated from Wyandotte High School and Kansas City Jr. College. After graduation, she taught school in Kansas City, Kansas.

Carolyn married Warren Woerz on November 15, 1953. They lived in the Panama Canal Zone for 1 ½ years where Warren was stationed with the Air Force. While stationed in Panama, Carolyn taught school at the Methodist Missionary School. After Warren was discharged, they lived on a farm until they built a home in Marion. They had 2 children, Sue and Ron. Carolyn taught school for a short time in Canada and also worked at Farmers & Drovers Bank. Carolyn was a faithful member of the Valley United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school and Bible School, served on several committees, and was an active member and past president of the United Methodist Women. Carolyn was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She also enjoyed traveling and had many wonderful trips with her sister Elaine and neighbor Helen. Carolyn also enjoyed baking for her family and friends and she was famous for her sugar cookies.

Carolyn is preceded in death by her daughter Sue, husband Warren and brother Melvin Hoffman and her parents. She is survived by son Ron and wife Carol and her daughters families; granddaughter Amber and great-grandson Lane; son-in-law Pat Moore and wife Jandee, her daughter Ashlee and husband Adam and children Eleanor and Max; sisters Elaine Mather of Prairie Village and Nadyne Kelmphauer of Kingwood, Tx., sister-in-law Norma Woerz and many nieces, nephews and friends.