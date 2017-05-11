Street Eats and Beats brings food and music May 27

Join the Salina Area Young Professionals for stellar food, rockin’ bands, and great community at the 2nd Annual Street Eats & Beats festival in Downtown Salina on Saturday, May 27th from 4-10 PM in Campbell Plaza.

In addition to the local music and EIGHT food trucks, this year the event will expand to include many more children’s activities throughout the night.

Trucks include Fun Foods, Umami Bowl Food Truck, Porky’z Taquitoz, Brickhouse BBQ, Lil’Bit Gourmet Burgers, There’s No Taste Like Home Food Truck, LumpiaPalooza, and Songbird Juice Co. Coop’s Pizzeria will also be serving in their restaurant!