Sister Liberata Pellerin died May 11, 2017, at Cloud County Health Center in Concordia, KS. She was 98 years old and a Sister of St. Joseph for 77 years. She was born in Lake Linden, MI, on December 17, 1918, to Louis and Alida Chartier Pellerin, the youngest of thirteen children, and was baptized Antoinette Elizabeth. She entered the Sisters of St. Joseph, Concordia, KS on September 2, 1939. On March 18, 1940, Antoinette received the habit of the Sisters of St. Joseph and was given the name Sister Liberata. She pronounced first vows on March 19, 1941 and final vows on August 15, 1944.

In 1954 Sister Liberata received a B.A. in education; from Marymount College, Salina. In 1964 she received a M.A. from Catholic University in Theology. She taught in institutions staffed by the Sisters of St. Joseph in Manhattan and Cawker City, KS and in Gladstone, MI. Sister Liberata was elected Vice President of the Congregation on December 30, 1969 to fill the unexpired term of S. Christella Buser; after this she was elected to a four-year term as Vice President on December 28, 1970.

In 1986 Sister Liberata accepted the position of Archivist for the community which she continued until 2005.

Sister Liberata was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, and nine brothers. A Bible Vigil Service will be held May 13 at 7:00 p.m. in the auditorium of the Nazareth Motherhouse with Sister Marcia Allen as the eulogist. The Mass of Christian Burial will be May 15 at 4:00 p.m. in the Motherhouse Chapel with Rev. David Metz presiding. The burial will be in the Nazareth Motherhouse Cemetery. Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, 325 W. 6th St., Concordia, KS is in charge of arrangements. Memorials for Sister Liberata may be given to the Sisters of St. Joseph Health Care/ Retirement Fund or the Apostolic Works of the Sisters; P.O Box 279, Concordia, KS 66901. For online condolence, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com.