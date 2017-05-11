Significant rainfall reported in Saline Co., across the region

SALINE COUNTY-Many areas of northwest Kansas experienced severe weather from Wednesday and early Thursday. The storm only brought significant rainfall in central Kansas.

Residents in Saline County reported from .58 to 1.37 inches of moisture over the past 24-hours.

From .85 to just more than 2-inches of rain fell in Ellsworth County. Just more than .50 of an inch of rain fell in western sections of Dickinson County.

Residents in Ottawa County reported slightly less than .50 of moisture. McPherson County reported from .11 to just over one inch of rain.

There is a 40 percent chance of showers, with thunderstorms in Saline County after 1p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. There is a 20 percent chance of showers before 10p.m. Thursday night.