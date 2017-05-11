Roland “Ronnie” Lee Dame, 81, of McPherson, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, with family by his side at McPherson Hospital. He was a retired sales representative for Rainbo Bread Company.

Ronnie was born on July 1, 1935, in Virgil, KS, the son of Louie Irvin and Gertrude Lila (Evans) Dame. He graduated from Sylvia High School in 1954 and attended Hutchinson Community College. Ronnie was united in marriage to Patricia Gail Brooks on June 1, 1958. She preceded him in death in August of 1962. On November 7, 1964, Ronnie married Sue Ellen Krehbiel. She passed away on May 5, 2001.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Masonic Lodge #172, and Scottish Rite. He also was a 4-H leader.

Survivors include: two daughters, Diana Hutchison and husband, Dan, of Topeka, KS and Susan Hawksworth and husband, David, of Salina, KS; siblings, Lila Beltz of Larned, KS, Rex Dame and wife, Kathy, of Port St. Lucie, FL, Max Dame and wife, Diantha, of Tallahassee, FL, Phil Dame and wife, Cathy, of Norman, OK, and Linda Creech and husband, Larry, of Adams, TN; daughter-in-law, Shanda Dame of Hutchinson, KS; sisters-in-law & brothers-in-law, Ondrea (Jim) Nichols, Avery Brooks, Al (Betty) Brooks, Jr., Jeff (Betty) Krehbiel, and Peggy Krehbiel; six grandchildren, Adam Hutchison and wife, Misha, Anna Hutchison, Morgan Dame, Kelsey Dame, Garrett Dame, and Paul Hawksworth.

He was preceded in death by: parents; wives; son, Kelly Dame; brother, Richard Dame; and granddaughter, Shelby Dame.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Sunday, May 14, 2017, at Stockham Family Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday, May 15, at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Darren Frazier officiating. Burial with Masonic Rites will follow at McPherson Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to First United Methodist Church or American Cancer Society in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.