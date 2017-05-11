The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Richard L. Palmer

by Leave a Comment

Richard L. Palmer, 92, of Salina, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Monday, May 8, 2017.

Richard proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a truck driver for Swift, was employed at Beech Aircraft and returned to driving a truck for Graves Truck Line, then driving for the Thompson Brothers until his retirement.

He is survived by his daughters, Linda Graves (Jay), and Shirley Palmer Krehbiel (Larrel), and his son, Delbert Palmer (Deb), all of Salina; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Delores “Dee,” in 2001; and daughter, Charlotte, in 2010.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Gypsum Hill Cemetery, Salina.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Salina or a charity of the donor’s choice, in care of Ryan Mortuary, Salina.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *