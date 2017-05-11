Richard L. Palmer, 92, of Salina, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Monday, May 8, 2017.

Richard proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a truck driver for Swift, was employed at Beech Aircraft and returned to driving a truck for Graves Truck Line, then driving for the Thompson Brothers until his retirement.

He is survived by his daughters, Linda Graves (Jay), and Shirley Palmer Krehbiel (Larrel), and his son, Delbert Palmer (Deb), all of Salina; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Delores “Dee,” in 2001; and daughter, Charlotte, in 2010.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Gypsum Hill Cemetery, Salina.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Salina or a charity of the donor’s choice, in care of Ryan Mortuary, Salina.