Police: Arrest made in fatal Kansas hit and run accident

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal hit and run crash and have made an arrest.

Just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, a 61-year-old man reported driving south in the 1400 Block of North Perry in Wichita, according to Sgt. Nikki Woodrow during Thursday’s police briefing.

The driver told police he came upon a woman in the street, unresponsive.

She has been identified as 39-year-old Elena Martinez. She was transported to a local hospital where she died.

During an investigation of the accident, police learned that a Chevy pickup driven by a 27-year-old man was southbound on Perry and hit Martinez.

Police contacted the driver and booked him into jail. Adrian Wright is facing hit and run and other charges, according to the Sedgwick County daily booking report.