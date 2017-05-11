The Salina Post

Motorcycle, tools stolen from storage unit

A black sport motorcycle and a variety of tools were stolen from a storage unit in north Salina this week.

According to Police Capt. Paul Forrester, the theft occurred between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 1 p.m. Wednesday on the 400 block of North Santa Fe. An employee contacted the renter after discovering that the lock was missing.

The renter reported that a black Suzuki GSX-R1000 motorcycle and two toolboxes, both contain a variety of tools, were taken from the unit.

The motorcycle was valued at $3,500 and an estimated $2,200 in tools were stolen.

