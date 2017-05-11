Morris D. Resco, age 86, entered into rest on May 10, 2017 at the Salina Regional Health Center, Salina, Kansas. He was born on June 7, 1930 in Concordia, Kansas to Wilmer and Ina (Page) Resco.

Morris committed his life to God at the age of 12 and was faithful to that choice throughout his life.

He married Luella May Gilliland on April 5, 1956 in Bird City, Kansas.

Morris served in the United States Army during the Korean War and he was honorably discharged.

Morris attended Cramner country school rural Clyde. He was a lifetime farmer in the Clyde area.

Morris is survived by his wife Luella of the home, son, Gary Resco (Cami), both of Clyde, KS.; son, Royce Resco (Jody), Belleville, KS.; daughter-in-law, Heidi Resco, Clyde, KS.; sister, Arlene Williams, Wichita, KS.; 7 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Arlin Resco.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 14, 2017, from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with family receiving friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Chaput Mortuary in Clyde.

Funeral Service will be held 2:00 p.m., Monday, May 15, 2017 at the Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home in Concordia, Kansas with LeRoy Sandford, Jon Platte, Joyce Tuttle officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Hope Cemetery, Clyde, Kansas.

Memorials may be given to Rebecca Morrison House of Salina or Clyde Area Foundation c/o Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia, Kansas.