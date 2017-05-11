Lynn Francis Anderson, age 66, passed away at his home in Concordia, KS surrounded by his family. He was born on Nov. 16, 1950 in Concordia, KS to Edwin L. Anderson & Mary E. (Fitzgerald) Anderson Sullivan.

He attended Jamestown Grade School and graduated from Concordia High School in 1970. He married Rosemary J. Herman on Oct. 9, 1976 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Concordia, KS.

Lynn’s early interest in cars began as he started working in his dad’s auto repair shop in Jamestown. Lynn’s love of building custom cars and hot rods initially started with model cars and he eventually lived his dream of designing his own cars. He also loved to trade his knowledge of cars and trucks with his friends and loved to help them build their own cars. His interest in cars was accompanied by his love of car racing which included building early stock cars with his dad and later building and racing his own sprint cars with the Kansas Antique Racers Association.

He worked for Boogaarts for 30 years and was known to most people by his yellow chopped top truck that was always parked to the south of the building. After retiring from Boogaarts in 1999, he started his own restoration business, Anderson Customs.

He is survived by his wife; Ros & a daughter, Angie, Concordia; brother, Murray Anderson (Carolyn), Olathe; sisters, Kathleen Anderson, Lawrence & Jan Nuckolls (Randy), Berryton; 8 nieces & nephews & 24 great nieces & nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, John Sullivan & brother, Bill Anderson

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Mon., May 15, 2017 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Concordia with Fr. David Metz officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Jamestown with Military honors by American Legion Post #76 & VFW Post #588. Visitation will be Sun., May 14, 2017 from 12-9 pm with a Vigil service at 7 pm and the family greeting friends after the vigil service, all at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia. The family suggests memorials to Meadowlark Hospice & Kansas Antique Racers Association in care of the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com.