KBI: Tip leads to 144 pounds of cocaine flown into Kansas airport

SEWARD COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in southwest Kansas are investigating two suspects on drug charges.

On Wednesday evening, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Investigations and the KBI developed information which led them to believe a suspicious aircraft would be landing at the Liberal Mid-America Regional Airport, according to a media release.

The Seward County Sheriff’s Office was requested to conduct a ramp check, a review of the documentation and identification of the pilot and aircraft.

Just before 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, the aircraft landed and was detained by authorities. After contact was made with the plane’s occupants, over 65 kilograms (or 144 pounds) of cocaine were discovered. The cocaine is estimated to have a street value of approximately $2 million.

The KBI and the Seward County Sheriff’s Office seized the Beechcraft Queen Air and the approximately 65 kilograms (or 144 pounds) of cocaine found. The pilot and passenger of the aircraft were arrested soon after. Arrested were a 51-year-old black male and a 26-year-old Hispanic male.