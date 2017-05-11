Jon Paul “JP” Oakes, 18, of McPherson, Kansas, died at 4:10 a.m., Wednesday, May 10th, at Via Christi St. Francis, Wichita, Kansas due to injuries received in a motorcycle accident.

Jon Paul was born in McPherson, Kansas on March 28, 1999, a son of Stephanie Denise (Olson) Oakes and Stephen Paul Oakes II

Jon Paul attended Lincoln grade school, Roosevelt grade school, McPherson Middle School, McPherson High School where he was a Senior with the class of 2017. He was sworn in and was joining the U.S. Air Force after graduation.

He attended Calvary Baptist Church McPherson, KS.

Jon Paul worked as a stockman for Walmart.

Jon Paul enjoyed anything mechanical and liked to buy used trucks that needed alot of work, fix and sell them. He was espeically fond of his nephews and loved spending time with his family. He was known by his family as the Gentle Giant.

He is survived by his parents, Steve and Steph Oakes, of McPherson, Kansas; his siblings, Ryan Oakes and his fiancé Leah Clark, Chantel Oakes and her significant other AJ Rivera, and Mackenzie Oakes, all of McPherson, Kansas; his maternal grandparents, Bill and June Braden, of McPherson, Kansas; his paternal grandmother Cheryl Allison, of McPherson, Kansas; his favorite nephews, Ezekial Oakes and Rocky Oakes; several aunts and uncles, other relatives and a host of friends.

Jon Paul was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Stephen Paul Oakes I; his uncle Doug Braden; and his great-grandmother Helen Smith.

Friends are invited to call on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Glidden – Ediger Chapel, McPherson, Kansas.

The funeral service will be held at First United Methodist Church, McPherson, Kansas, at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17th, 2017 with Pastor Darren Frazier officiating.

The final resting place will be at the McPherson Cemetery, McPherson, Kansas at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jon Paul Oakes Memorial Fund and they can be sent in care of the Glidden – Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.