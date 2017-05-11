Garrison Keillor “Just Passing Through” Salina

TUESDAY, MAY 23 @ 8PM – LIVE AT THE STIEFEL

Garrison Keillor captivates with his signature blend of humor, charisma and wisdom as he shares his journey to becoming one of America’s greatest storytellers.

Garrison regaled audiences for more than 40 years as the host of “A Prairie Home Companion,” and he continues to bring stories to life on public radio’s “The Writers Almanac.”

A best-selling author, he has published more than two dozen books of fiction and poetry and his unique works have earned him honors including Grammy, ACE and Peabody awards, as well as the National Humanities Medal and election to the American Academy of Arts and Letters.

Crowds are instantly drawn in by his soothing, hypnotic voice, whimsical vignettes, and homespun brand of humor. Sharing his passion for everything from creativity and literacy to the great journey of life, Garrison entertains with a sage yet wry perspective, inspiring with kernels of wisdom audiences carry long after he has left the stage. Tickets start at $39.