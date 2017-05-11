Four arrests made from May’s Most Wanted

Courtesy Photos.

Law enforcement authorities have already made four arrests from the May’s Most Wanted list, which was released over the weekend.

Anthony Bowman was arrested late Friday and faces felony probation violation for possession of cocaine.

Jarvis Harris has been arrested and faces felony failure to appear and aggravated endangerment of a child.

Patrick Kirby, wanted for felony probation violation for possession of methamphetamines, was arrested Saturday.

Authorities say Justin Howard was arrested this week but didn’t release the time or location. Howard was being sought for felony probation violation for theft.

