Douglas Lee Richard 53, of Concordia Kansas passed away Monday May 8th, 2017.

He was born November 21, 1963 the son of Bill and Margaret (Brott) Richard.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Doug is survived by his former wife Sheree, stepson Brandon Bellville, daughter Taylor Ann Richard, brother Brad (Renee) Richard, sister Rhonda ( Colin) Finney, extended family and many friends.

Doug was a graduate of Concordia High School and began working for C.E. as a welder fabricator in the mid 1980’s. Over the years he also worked for Gerard Tank and Steel, ABB Raymond and Alstom. His passion for the welding fabrication industry spanned more than 25 years.

Doug had a fun loving comradery with his co-workers and enjoyed all aspects of the job including the challenges of change, but also the love for learning and teaching of his skill.

Cremation has taken place and a service will be at a later date.

Memorials to Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia, Kansas.