Commercial mixer stolen during residential burglary

A large commercial mixer was stolen from a Salina residence early this week.

Authorities say that between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, an unknown suspect forced their way into a house on the 200 block of West Wilson, stealing a commercial Hobart mixer.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that the suspect removed a window screen on the south side of the house to gain access.

The mixer, which stands nearly four-feet-tall, was valued at $2,000.