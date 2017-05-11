Another Kansas school district approves random student drug testing

WAMEGO, Kan. (AP) — Another Kansas school district has announced plans to randomly drug test students who participate in athletics and activities such as debate.
The policy takes effect this fall at Wamego Public Schools. The school board voted 6-1 Monday to approve an amended random drug testing policy.
The policy will affect students involved in Kansas State High School Activities Association events.
The amended policy lowered penalties for first-time violations from a 90-day suspension for KSHSAA participants to 45 days, second- time violation penalties from a 180-day suspension to a 90-day suspension, and a third-time violation from a 365-day ban to a 180-day ban.
Suspended students can still practice, but they aren’t allowed to participate in games or competitions. Banned students won’t be allowed to practice.
Comments
just a thought says
need to also do this for welfare users
Just Say Know! (the original) says
I believe that drug testing is a clear violation of my right to privacy. However, as long as my employer is allowed to violate my constitutional right,, then the recipients of my tax dollars should be forced to have their rights violated before they are allowed to benefit from the fruits of my labor.
Just Say Know! (the original) says
The students in this school district need to band together and tell the school board to go eff themselves.