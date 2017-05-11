Alice Brazil, 65

Mrs. Brazil entered Heaven’s pearly gates on May 9, 2017. Alice Brazil was born on November 20, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas the daughter of Elza and Dorthy Maslen. She was united in marriage to Bob Brazil on August 23, 1969 in Wichita, Kansas. They were married for 47 lovely years.

She is survived by her husband Bob Brazil, mother Dorthy Maslen, three brothers: David Maslen and his wife Theresa, Tom Maslen, Curtis Maslen and his wife Loy, two sisters: Ellen Sullivan and her husband Tom and Sharon Snively and her husband Kenny, daughter Heather Acosta and her husband Neal, daughter Angela Mayes and her husband Neil. She is also survived by four amazing grandchildren: Jada Thompson, Owen Acosta, Naomi Mayes, and Harper Acosta.

The viewing will take place on Sunday, May 14, 2017 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Martin–Becker–Carlson Funeral Home 414 NW 3rd St, Abilene, Kansas. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held the following day on Monday, May 15, 2017 at 11:00 AM. Burial service will follow right after at the Abilene Cemetery.

In the lieu of flowers the family suggest a contribution to the Memorial Health Foundation or the charity of your choice.

“Life is eternal, and love is immortal; and death is only a horizon; and a horizon is nothing save the limit of our sight.” – Rossiter Worthington Raymond