Two events scheduled for July in Salina Fieldhouse



An opening day and two events were announced at a press conference Wednesday morning across from the Salina Fieldhouse. According to city officials, the 65,000 square foot sports facility will open mid-July and host their first event on July 13.

The Salina Fieldhouse will open with the first annual “Jeff Hawkins Salina Basketball Camp.” Hawkins, a former Kansas University basketball player, and his wife Heather will host the camp on July 13. It is open to youth, kindergarten through 12 grade. The registration deadline is July 1.

“A Chamber Business After Hours is also scheduled at the Fieldhouse on the evening of July 13. This event is open to all Chamber members.”

The first annual “Salina Downtown Showdown” is the second event scheduled for the Fieldhouse. The two-day Mid-America Youth Basketball tournament will bring youth teams, grades three through 12, from across the midwest region. The tournament will be organized by Salina Central Basketball coach Doug Finch.

“We’re working with our partner Visit Salina to promote and ensure the success of (our) town’s events, such as tournaments and clinics that will inject tourism dollars into the community. But it is equally important this facility helps accommodate the local needs of the community,” said Travis Scheele, recreation superintendent for Salina Parks and Recreation.

—