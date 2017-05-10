Tambrie J. O’Neal, 59, of Salina, passed away Sunday, May 7, 2017. Tambrie was born October 15, 1957 in Anderson, Indiana.

Tambrie worked for KDOT for approximately ten years.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jim Collins in 2008.

Survivors include her mother, Peggy L. Collins; daughter, Jacqueline S. (Bronson) Farmer; three grandchildren, Zachary, Nathan and Kaitlyn, all of Salina; and brother, John (Cindy) Baize of Hillsboro.

Per Tambrie’s wishes, cremation was chosen and the family will have a small private service at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Tambrie’s family in care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402.