Stolen vehicle recovered following pursuit

A vehicle that was reported stolen Monday morning was recovered after a pursuit yesterday afternoon.

A 2003 Buick LeSabre was reportedly stolen from a driveway on the 100 block of South Third between 9 p.m. Sunday and 9:30 a.m. Monday.

A tip led police to the 600 block of Montrose, where an officer identified the stolen vehicle. When the officer attempted to make a traffic stop, the suspect sped off. The vehicle turned east on South Street, reaching speeds of 50 miles-per-hour. The pursuit continued onto Tenth Street before turning west on Prescott. The suspect took police through an alley before turning west on Crawford.

Capt. Paul Forrester said the officer lost the vehicle when it turned onto Crawford because it was kicking up dust and debris through the alley.

Law enforcement authorities located the vehicle shortly after, abandoned on the 300 block of West Republic. An eyewitness saw two female suspects flee the vehicle. They were captured and identified as 24-year-old Peyton Nieman and 33-year-old Misty Cunningham.

Authorities say Nieman, Salina, was driving the vehicle. She faces criminal deprivation, felony flee and elude, reckless driving, interference with law enforcement, three counts of failure to yield and three counts of failure to signal.

Cunningham, Salina, the passenger, faces a misdemeanor obstruction charge.