SES Baseball Will Host KSHSAA Regional

Southeast of Saline will play host to a Class 3A KSHSAA baseball regional next week. First round regional games will be played on the home field of the higher seed team. The winners will then advance to play at on Wednesday, May 17th on the campus of SES.

The Trojans enter the Regional Tournament guaranteed to play on their home field since they have a first round bye as the #2 Seed. Southeast will face the winner of Beloit and Minneapolis at 2:30 pm on Wednesday.

The Trojans (13-5) are currently ranked 9th in the state in Class 3A.

Click HERE for a complete bracket