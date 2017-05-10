Sandra Kay “Sandy” (Dirks) Waite, 66, of Salina, was called to be with the Lord on Monday, May 8, 2017. She was born Oct. 21, 1950, in Great Bend to Raymond H. and Irma G. (George) Dirks.

Sandy married Jerry L. Waite Jr. on July 1, 1995, in Salina.

She worked at Dillard’s in several beauty counters for more than 14 years. Many customers referred to her as the “Dillard’s Lady.” She even won the highly-coveted Pacesetter award in 2000. She loved to dance, listen to country music, make crafts and read.

Survivors include: her husband, Jerry, of the home; daughters, Holly Dinkel, of Salina, and Sheila Culver, of Norton; stepdaughter, Samantha Peery (Josh); stepson, Josh Waite (Brittany), of Newton; grandchildren, Shelby Dinkel, Colton Sanchez, and Lanae, Monica and Sierra Dial; stepgrandchildren, Serenity Peery and Gabriel Waite; mother-in-law, Lorna Waite; sister-in-law, Rhodona Berkhiem; brother-in-laws, Lyle Waite (baby brother) and Boyd Waite (boyfriend); and brother-in-law, LeRoy Walz.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Brenda Sue Walz (Dirks); and father-in-law, Jerry L. Waite Sr.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina.

Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 12, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Salina, with Rev. Ed Foster as officiant. Inurnment will take place at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Sunflower Adult Day Care or Alzheimer’s Association, in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth St., Salina 67401.