Salina Chamber to hosts Social Media Club event

Salina Chamber

Interested in finding the best, relevant social media marketing information fast? Join the NEW, free Social Media Club with the Chamber! Simply type “Social Media Club: Salina Area Chamber of Commerce” in the Facebook search bar or click the link, and click “Join.” From there, members are welcome to share tips, tricks, and success stories with other Chamber members, in addition to asking puzzling questions about social media strategy.

Then, plan on attending the Social Media Club’s first event on May 11th at 9 AM in the Visit Salina Annex! Panelists, Susan Trafton-Evers of the Tony’s Pizza Events Center, Grant Miller of Service Master, Owen Freiburger of NextHome Pro Realty, and Karie Bogart of Flipping Fabulous will share their tips, tricks, and success stories that have propelled their businesses forward on social media networks, followed by a Q & A session with attendees. Coffee and donuts are provided courtesy event sponsor Salina Blue. Please RSVP by contacting Hayley at the Chamber for more information, 827-9301 or hmorrical@salinakansas.org.