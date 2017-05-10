Master Gardeners Garden Fair Fundraiser coming May 13

The Central Kansas District Master Gardeners are hosting a new event in 2017 that you won’t want to miss! Save the date now and plan to attend the 2017 Central Kansas District Master Gardeners Garden Fair that will be held on Saturday, May 13th, 2017 at the 4-H Building and Kenwood Hall at the Saline County Expo Center in Salina. The Garden Fair will run from 9 am to 5 pm.

Wristbands for the Garden Fair are $5 at the door and get you into a full day of interesting education, shopping, music, food and more!

As always, Master Gardeners make horticulture education a top priority. The Master Gardeners have several great speakers lined up throughout the day at the Garden Fair. Dr. Raymond Cloyd, K-State Entomology Specialist will present on Pesticides and Pollinators at 10 am. This presentation will provide the latest information on interactions between pesticides and pollinators in the garden and landscape. At 1pm Dr. Cheryl Boyer, K-State Nursery Crop Specialist will present on Plants for Pollinators and Prairie Star Flowers.

The Garden Fair will be full of lots of other activity as well. Selected plants will be available from Arnold’s Greenhouse of LeRoy, KS, Dyck Arboretum of Hesston will have tough and beautiful native plants for sale, the Bluestem Daylily Society will be selling beautiful and unique daylilies, and don’t miss the Master Gardener garage sale, where you might find anything from plants to garden tools and more.

Other unique and handcrafted vendors include Stan Lauer Woodworking, Ted Zerger, Findings by Deon, Midwest Trading Post and more.

Bring the kids along for an opportunity to do a garden craft at 11 am, 1 pm or 3pm. Sit down and enjoy some music provided by various musicians who will be stopping in, and grab a bite to eat or treat from Chapman’s Take Away, or Little B’s Tropical Sno. Don’t forget to take a stroll through the Master Gardener Demonstration Garden while you are at the Garden Fair as well.

The whole day is for a great cause. Money raised by the Garden Fair goes toward expansion and maintenance of the Public Demonstration Garden in Salina and other Extension Master Gardener community projects including children’s gardens, horticulture classes at the Tri-Rivers Fair, and more. Thank you for your support!