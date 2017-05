The Southeast of Saline Softball team will attempt to qualify for the 3A KSHSAA Softball Tournament for the third consecutive season next week.

The Lady Trojans (17-1) are the #1 seed and will play the #8 seed Halstead (5-15) on Monday, May 15th at 3:30 pm.

SES has made trips to the 3A State Tournament the last 2 seasons and finished 3rd in last seasons tournament.

