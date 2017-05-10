Ken Vignery, age 77, died Tues., May 9, 2017 at the Olathe Hospice House, Olathe, KS. He was born on July 7, 1939 in Concordia, KS to Ernest C. & Pauline M. (Strait) Vignery.

He graduated from high school in Concordia. He married Sue A. Woods on Jan. 4, 1958 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Concordia. Ken began working for Western Power & Light, then Centel & retired from Aquila after 42 years. He was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church & Moose Lodge #1428. Ken was an avid golfer and a member of the golf course in Concordia. He also enjoyed woodworking in his retirement years.

He is survived by his wife, Sue, Shawnee; daughter, Juli Andrews, Shawnee; sons, K.C. Vignery (Cindy), Concordia, David Vignery (Janelle), Harrisonville, MO & Bryan Vignery (Stephanie), Olathe; sister, Karen Joslyn, Hoxie; 11 grandchildren & 10 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

It was Ken’s wishes to be cremated and a Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, May 13, 2017 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Concordia with Fr. David Metz officiating. Burial of the cremains will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Concordia. Visitation will be Friday, May 12, 2017 from 9 am to 9 pm with a Vigil service at 5:30 pm with family greeting friends after the vigil service, all at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home. The family suggests memorials to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in care of the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com.