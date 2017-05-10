Kansas lawmakers disagree over next step on raising your taxes

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on the Kansas Legislature’s debate on increasing income taxes to fix the state budget and provide additional funds for public schools (all times local):
Kansas legislators disagree about their next step after the Senate rejected a plan for fixing the state budget with a big income tax increase.
The Senate voted 22-18 on Wednesday against a bill that would have rolled back past income tax cuts championed by Republican Gov. Sam Brownback. It would have raised more than $1 billion over two years.
Senate Vice President and Emporia Republican Jeff Longbine said lawmakers must consider smaller proposals and work toward a plan that Brownback would sign rather than toward a bigger tax hike with veto-proof support.
Several Democrats rejected the idea and said a plan must provide additional funds for public schools.
Kansas faces projected budget shortfalls totaling $887 million through June 2017 and the state Supreme Court has said education funding is inadequate.
Comments
Jerseyboy says
It’s simple raise our taxes and lose your elected positions.
Salina Citizen says
Then how do you plan on filling the budget short fall?
At a minimum, they have to repeal the tax cuts from 2012, and so far as I can tell, they’ll need to raise taxes on all (though I have some suggestions on how that should land on all) to meet the requirements.
KU7679 says
I know very few people who receive the tax cut and who also agree it is fair for them to pay no state income tax. And I don’t know anybody who has used the tax cut to create a new job.
Just Say Know! (the original) says
I’d start by making significant cuts to each and every state agency. From there I would tell state employees that they can start funding their own retirement accounts, just as those in the private sector do. Then I would tell state workers, if they do not like the pay they are getting, courtesy of the taxpayers, they are welcome to quit and go to work in the private sector.