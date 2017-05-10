Eugene (Gene) Leblanc, 90, of Clifton, Kansas, died May 8, 2017 at the Lancaster Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln, Nebraska. Gene was born in St. Joseph, Kansas, on July 15, 1926. He was the only child of Odella (Chavey) and Fred Leblanc. He lived his first 16 years near St. Joseph and then he and his parents moved to a farm east of Clyde, Kansas. He helped his father on the farm until he enlisted in the United States Navy in July of 1944. When he returned from the service, he farmed and then later took a job at Northern Natural Gas Company at Clifton, Kansas, in April 1956 and retired in January 1986.

Gene married Roma Lea (Haas) Marrs on May 23, 1959, and they moved to Clifton, Kansas. To this union, one son was born in April 1960. Gene helped raise Roma Lea’s three sons, Michael Lee, Danny Duane, and Donnie Delbert Marrs.

He was preceded in death by his father (Fred) in August 1978, mother (Odella) in September 1997, wife (Roma Lea) in August 2008, daughter-in-law (Susan Marrs) in October 2013, and granddaughter (Emi Lea Marrs) in August 1986. Eugene was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

He is survived by his sons Dennis (Coreen) and their children Olivia, Christian, Madeleine, & Mackenzie of Lincoln, Nebraska, Danny Marrs (Campbell) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Donnie Marrs (Mona) of Salina, Kansas and their children Dahx, Ali, Krae, & Brahn and their respective spouses and families; Mike Marrs (Barb) of Bella Vista, Arkansas, and children Lonnie Marrs and Lori Knepper and their respective spouses and families. Gene was a proud grandfather to 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren and many more to come.

Gene was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church of Clifton, Kansas. He made his First Holy Communion in June 17, 1934, and Confirmation on March 17, 1940, both at the St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Gene was a member of The American Legion, Clifton, Kansas, and V.F.W. Clyde, Kansas.

Visitation will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church in Clifton, Kansas, from 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2017; Vigil and Rosary immediately following visitation.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, May 13, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Clifton, Kansas. Interment will follow at the Pleasant View Cemetery, Vining, Kansas. Memorials may be given to The Clifton Swimming Pool, The Senior Citizens Center or St. Mary Catholic Church Clifton, Kansas in care of the funeral home.